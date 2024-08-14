Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,279,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,032,000 after acquiring an additional 256,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.38. 4,895,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

