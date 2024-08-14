Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.16. 35,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,282. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $183.29 and a 1-year high of $250.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

