Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Down 38.5% in July

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.66. The company had a trading volume of 848,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,275. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3374 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
