Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Down 38.5% in July

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.66. The company had a trading volume of 848,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,275. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3374 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWOB. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 52,562.5% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,123,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,847 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,393,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,085,000 after buying an additional 865,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 122.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,830,000 after acquiring an additional 743,218 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $21,942,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5,712.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 326,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 321,362 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

