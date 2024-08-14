Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.82. 7,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,232. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $247.52 and a twelve month high of $332.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

