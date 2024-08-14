VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck VietnamETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 51,939 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 702.6% during the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 799,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 700,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the first quarter worth $302,000.

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VNM remained flat at $11.87 during trading on Wednesday. 98,461 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $482.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

VanEck VietnamETF Company Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

