VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Down 59.4% in July

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the July 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter worth about $104,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.31. 14,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $70.90.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

