VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $9.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,644,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,176. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

