V Square Quantitative Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 52.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD traded down $7.46 on Wednesday, hitting $1,412.84. 35,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,734. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,408.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,337.83. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,343.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

