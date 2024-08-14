V Square Quantitative Management LLC Trims Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 59.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,456 shares of company stock valued at $71,350,378 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR traded down $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $863.64. 183,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,150. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $819.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $738.43. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $891.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $882.30.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

