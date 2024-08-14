V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 9,755 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the first quarter worth $49,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. 2,554,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,943,648. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

