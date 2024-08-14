V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 758 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 657 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.03. 5,819,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,580,127. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

