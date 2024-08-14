V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 472 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.80.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL traded down $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,998. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.00. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $108.60 and a 52-week high of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.95%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

