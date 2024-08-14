V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Evergy by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.28. 451,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

