V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.61. 426,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -138.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -469.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

