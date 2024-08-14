V Square Quantitative Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.
Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.14. 391,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.66. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $356.69.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
