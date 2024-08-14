V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 71,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 15,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $119.38. 5,731,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,260,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.