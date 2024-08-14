V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $918,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,957,000 after purchasing an additional 122,207 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after acquiring an additional 426,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.60. 1,130,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.04 and a 200 day moving average of $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

