V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $789,000 Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of COR traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.44. 315,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,510. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.36. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $247.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,338,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,658,274 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

