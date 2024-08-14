V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $748,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Paychex by 85.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,263,000 after purchasing an additional 579,136 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $23,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.46.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.31. 422,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,313. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $129.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,872 shares of company stock worth $19,992,573. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.