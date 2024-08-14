V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,557,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,868,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 258,753 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after acquiring an additional 156,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1,202.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after acquiring an additional 130,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

BATS:CBOE traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,565 shares of company stock worth $3,063,663. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

