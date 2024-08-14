V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $623,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in GSK by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in GSK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of GSK by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GSK traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,693. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3843 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.