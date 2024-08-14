V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 405.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 137,327 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,863 shares of company stock worth $3,682,554. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,236. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

