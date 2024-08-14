V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 53.1% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 57,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 114,041 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,924,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,654,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.47.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

