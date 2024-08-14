V Square Quantitative Management LLC Cuts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.73. The company had a trading volume of 236,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,933. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

