V Square Quantitative Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 565,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.77. The company had a trading volume of 451,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,579. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.15. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $112.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,956,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,956,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,372 shares of company stock worth $8,516,435. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

