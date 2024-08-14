V Square Quantitative Management LLC Cuts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in International Paper by 27.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,269. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $27,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,440. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

