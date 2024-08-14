V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 285 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Workday by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Workday by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,527. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.93. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.