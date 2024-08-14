V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 121 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.9% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $855.00 to $884.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $948.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded up $19.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $927.99. 1,940,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.97 billion, a PE ratio of 136.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $873.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $800.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $966.10.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

