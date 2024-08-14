V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 268,578 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $15.48. 6,881,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,031,474. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

