Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.1 million-$88.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.0 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on Usio in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of USIO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. 19,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,133. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 million, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Usio has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Usio had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Usio will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

