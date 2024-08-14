US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 80,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 132,572 shares.The stock last traded at $50.02 and had previously closed at $50.02.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

