United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Short Interest Update

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the July 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

United Homes Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:UHGWW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,436. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. United Homes Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

