Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 13.9% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.83 billion and $89.67 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.39 or 0.00010813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00109071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.41504642 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1073 active market(s) with $84,337,291.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

