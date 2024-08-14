Under Armour, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UAA

Under Armour Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:UAA opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,247,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,665,000 after acquiring an additional 173,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 203,666 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after buying an additional 831,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Under Armour by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,329,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after buying an additional 271,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.