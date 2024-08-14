UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UCB Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.84. 4,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,243. UCB has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.30.
UCB Company Profile
