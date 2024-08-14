UBS Group Increases MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target to $18.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.60.

MeridianLink Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.02.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. MeridianLink’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MeridianLink by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,756,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after buying an additional 680,872 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 9.6% during the first quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,565,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 0.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 23.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

