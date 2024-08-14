U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Update

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Down 1.9 %

USGO traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.04. 9,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,116. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. U.S. GoldMining has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of U.S. GoldMining from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

