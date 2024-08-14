Twin Disc (TWIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.64. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Twin Disc’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In related news, CEO John H. Batten sold 7,662 shares of Twin Disc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $107,574.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

