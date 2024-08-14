TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

TWFG Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $24.38 on Monday. TWFG has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

Insider Activity at TWFG

In other news, COO Katherine C. Nolan bought 6,250 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,245. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Katherine C. Nolan bought 6,250 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,245. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet S. Wong bought 2,500 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,493. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100.

About TWFG

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

