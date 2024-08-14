TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

TWFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on TWFG in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on TWFG in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TWFG in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TWFG in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TWFG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

TWFG Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TWFG stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. TWFG has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

In other TWFG news, Director Janet S. Wong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,493. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TWFG news, Director Janet S. Wong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,493. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Bunch III bought 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,830,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100 over the last three months.

About TWFG

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

