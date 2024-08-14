Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 342,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 486,423 shares.The stock last traded at $7.68 and had previously closed at $7.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKC

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $996.26 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 68,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 272,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 73,166 shares during the period.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

(Get Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.