TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 653.50%.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TCRX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. 195,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $297.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. TScan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

