TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Short Interest Update

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of TrueShares Active Yield ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,065. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Get TrueShares Active Yield ETF alerts:

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.