TrueFi Self Reported Market Cap Hits $101.33 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $101.33 million and $17.05 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,155,026,178 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,155,026,178.488609 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.0913362 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $14,922,924.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

