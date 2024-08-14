TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 630 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 3,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,055,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,673,453. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

