TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 296 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 348.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,635,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,085. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.27 and a 200 day moving average of $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.