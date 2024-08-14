TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,507 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MUB traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.06. 1,567,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,645. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.