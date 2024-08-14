TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Garmin were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $8,691,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $169.99. The company had a trading volume of 278,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,026. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average is $152.85. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $179.76.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

View Our Latest Report on Garmin

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.