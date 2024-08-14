TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,034. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $290.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.49. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.