TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,755 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $10,395,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.76. 5,457,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

